1,400 pounds of unwanted drugs collected in Flower Mound

The Flower Mound Police Department collected 1,436 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

National Take Back Day is a nationwide effort by the DEA to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs, and the majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

If you missed National Take Back Day on Saturday and have unwanted prescription drugs you want to dispose of safely, you can bring them to the FMPD lobby, 4150 Kirkpatrick Lane, where there is a medication drop box. For a list of guidelines of accepted and unaccepted materials, as well as how to properly dispose of needles, sharps and syringes, click here.