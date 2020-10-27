Aerospace training company coming to Flower Mound

TITANS of CNC, an aerospace training company, is coming soon to the Lakeside Business District in Flower Mound.

CEO Titan Gilroy is relocating his company from Rocklin, California and currently employs about 20 employees, with plans to expand at the new location, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Gilroy cited several reasons for choosing Flower Mound including proximity to the DFW Airport, quality of life, great schools, mix of country and residential setting and the friendliness of the community.

The company is hoping to open its doors in early 2021, according to the town.

The company teaches students and professionals of all ages to design in CAD, program in CAM, and CNC machine real parts. Gilroy’s free academy is being used in over 170 countries. In addition, Gilroy brings awareness to the industry through his TV show and social media presence dedicated to CNC Machining, manufacturing education and job growth. To learn more about TITANS of CNC or its academies, visit https://titansofcnc.com/.