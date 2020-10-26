Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following was compiled from Flower Mound Police Department incident and arrest reports:

On Aug. 8, police were called to the 2000 block of Glory Creek Circle because someone reported a woman was passed out in a vehicle. Officers arrived and found the vehicle running with a 24-year-old woman inside. A field sobriety test confirmed that the woman was intoxicated. Melissa Mowery was arrested on suspicion of DWI. Police searched her vehicle and found heroin and different types of prescription drugs, which Mowery admitted were not prescribed to her. She was also charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and five counts of possession of a dangerous drug.

On Aug. 18 at 5:53 a.m., police were called to a shooting in the 3600 block of Green Meadow Lane and found 18-year-old Matthew Thane dead from a gunshot wound. Within a couple days, police identified a suspect from Pleasanton, California, whose cell phone data show that he traveled from his home to Flower Mound and back within 72 hours. Police obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s home and when they tried to contact him, he committed suicide.

On Aug. 21, police were called to a disturbance in the 600 block of Cross Timbers Road. Police determined that a 26-year-old man intentionally hit another man with his car and the man’s girlfriend’s vehicle during a road rage incident. The suspect, Cameron Boeschenstein, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police also searched his vehicle and found THC, so they also charged him with possession of a controlled substance.

On Sept. 2 at 9:25 p.m., police approached a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Academy Sports in the 3600 block of Justin Road. The driver, 39-year-old Natasha Davis, consented to a search and officers found a large magnet that is commonly used in retail thefts to bypass security measures and sensors at the door. A man who was with Davis was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant, and he admitted to narcotics being inside the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine that belonged to Davis. While speaking to police, Davis began having a medical emergency and appeared to be suffering from an opioid overdose. Officers administered Narcan and requested an ambulance. While she was being transported to the hospital, Davis assaulted medical personnel, damaged medical equipment and jumped out of the ambulance and ran away. Police quickly located her and took her into custody. She was charged with unlawful use of criminal instrument/mechanical security device, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and assault of a public servant.

On Sept. 7 at 1:16 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Murrell Park Road in reference to a disturbance. When they arrived, a man was physically restraining another man on the ground. The man being restrained was identified as Aiden Cowan, 23, and officers learned that he said he wanted to kill his mother and intentionally held her head underwater. He eventually released her, then assaulted his grandmother and aunt, who were on the scene. He was arrested on charges of attempted murder, assault causing bodily injury (family violence) and assault against elderly or disabled individual.

On Sept. 10 at 9:58 a.m., a caller reported that a $200,000 tractor trailer truck was stolen from the 300 block of Lakeside Parkway after it was left unlocked with the keys inside. As of Sept. 17, there were no suspects or leads.

On Sept. 11, police released the identity of the sole suspect in the Aug. 18 murder of Matthew Thane, 18, in west Flower Mound. Detectives identified a suspect who had driven from his home in California to Flower Mound and back in a 72-hour timeframe. On Aug. 19, Flower Mound and Pleasanton, Calif. police attempted to contact the suspect to serve a search warrant at his home, but the suspect took his own life. He was identified as Alexander Frank Baro, 23. Baro and Thane were acquaintances who met through online gaming. No motive for the slaying was released as of Sept. 27.

On Sept. 13, a home invasion suspect was shot by a homeowner. The homeowner called 911 at 2:22 p.m. from the 5400 block of Briar Lane, where he said an unknown man and woman broke into his house through the back door. Police learned that the man confronted the homeowner, who told the suspect to leave several times, but the suspect refused and kept moving toward him so he shot him once in the chest. Both suspects ran out and got in their vehicle, but police quickly found it nearby and transported the male suspect to the hospital for surgery. The woman, Aerialle Renee Rieff, 30, of Denton was questioned and arrested for an unrelated parole violation warrant. As of Sept. 27, police did not release a motive. No charges are expected to be filed against the homeowner.

A search for a suspected drunk driver prompted police helicopter activity over Flower Mound the morning of Sept. 20. Officers responded to an intoxicated driver complaint at 2000 Lakeside Pkwy. just after 11 p.m. the night before. Upon arrival, officers discovered a spun-out, abandoned vehicle with extensive damage on Lakeside Pkwy. An officer later located the suspected driver walking eastbound in the 800 block of Flower Mound Rd. The driver fled into a heavily wooded area. Officers unsuccessfully attempted to locate the suspect and requested the assistance of a DPS helicopter. DPS searched the area extensively but were unable to locate the suspect.