More than half of registered voters in Denton County have voted

With several more days left to vote early, more than half of all Denton County registered voters have cast their ballots, according to the county.

There are 565,500 Denton County residents are registered to vote. As of Sunday, 53.03% of them, 299,881 people, have voted early in-person or with mail-in ballots. In 2016, that number was 241,376.

The early voting period was the usual 12 days in 2016, but this year Gov. Greg Abbott extended early voting by about a week because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Early voting runs through Friday, Oct. 30. All Denton County locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Many early voting locations are in southern Denton County, including Argyle Town Hall, Corinth City Jail, Denton County Southwest Courthouse, Flower Mound Community Activity Center, Flower Mound Senior Center, Flower Mound Town Hall, Highland Village Municipal Complex, Justin Municipal Complex, Northwest ISD Administration Building, Lantana Community Event Center, Northlake Town Hall and Roanoke Public Library. Click here for the full list of early voting locations and their addresses.

