Double Oak police chief announces retirement

Double Oak Police Chief Derrick Watson announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Watson started his career with the town on June 22, 2009 and his last day will be Nov. 30, according to a news release from the town.

“On behalf of the entire town, I want to thank Chief Watson for his commitment, dedication and leadership,” said Mayor Mike Donnelly. “He has honorably and proudly served and protected our citizens and businesses for 11 years. We are grateful for all he has done, and he will be missed.”

The town council will discuss the police chief position at the next council meeting, according to the town. Those wishing to send congratulatory messages to Watson may do so at [email protected].