Cold fronts coming Friday, Monday

Two cold fronts bookending the weekend are expected to dramatically change the weather in Denton County in just a few days.

It’s been pretty consistently dry and warm in North Texas the past several weeks, but that will change Friday morning as the cold front moves southeast through DFW, bringing an 80% chance of showers and storms, mainly before 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service forecast. Temperatures in Flower Mound are expected to be around 73 at 4 a.m., but the cold front will bring it down to around 48 degrees at 4 p.m. Rainfall amounts are expected to be between a quarter- and a half-inch, and wind gusts as high as 25 mph will be possible.

The high temperature will only reach about 64 degrees on Saturday, but is forecast to reach 81 on Sunday, before another strong cold front will bring more rain and much cooler temperatures again.

As of Thursday afternoon, the second cold front is forecast to move through the area Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing a 50% chance of showers and a high temperature of just 51 on Monday and 45 on Tuesday, according to the weather service.