Sixth human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health reported Thursday the sixth human case of West Nile Virus in Denton County this year.

The patient is a Carrollton resident and was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease, according to DCPH.

“Even though temperatures are decreasing, preventing mosquito-borne illnesses remains a priority,” said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH chief epidemiologist and assistant director. “Protecting ourselves from mosquito bites is a preventive practice easily done before heading outdoors.”

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize the risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as birdbaths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA approved repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

