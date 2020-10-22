Flower Mound hospital names new chief nursing officer

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound named Sandi Gill MHA, BSN, RN, NEA-BC as its chief nursing officer (CNO). Ms. Gill joins Texas Health Flower Mound after serving as the chief nursing officer at Medical City Frisco.

“Sandi is a known leader who is very energetic, focused on improving patient outcomes and inspires high performance, said Turner, president of Texas Health Flower Mound. “Her wealth of knowledge and experience will ensure that Texas Health Flower Mound continues its exceptional nursing care and patient care.”

As chief nursing officer, Ms. Gill will oversee all nursing to ensure the delivery of consistent, high-quality care. Ms. Gill will also direct the development of strategies to promote the recruitment, retention, and recognition of excellence in nursing; assist in the planning and implementation of clinical programs and services and help ensure the hospital remains prepared for Joint Commission and hospital licensure surveys.

“We interviewed a number of excellent candidates for this position, but Sandi’s enthusiasm, strong leadership style and strategic ideas about how Texas Health Flower Mound can continually improve is what stood out the most,” said Turner.

Ms. Gill holds a Master of Health Administration from University of Phoenix and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario. Prior to being appointed as chief nursing officer at Medical City Frisco, Ms. Gill’s experiences in nursing and leadership included serving as the vice president of nursing operations at Medical Center of Plano. Ms. Gill is no stranger to Texas Health Flower Mound as she helped open the hospital doors in 2010 as the director of critical care, medical surgical services and cardiology.

“I am excited to be back at Texas Health Flower Mound.” “I believe that my experience and passion will bring valuable attributes to the hospital,” said Gill.

Ms. Gill is a member of numerous professional organizations such as ACHE American College of Healthcare Executives, American Organization of Nurse Executives, North Texas Organization of Nurse Executives, American Nurses Association and a past Board Member for City House.

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound is a full-service, 99-bed facility with 500 physicians on its medical staff who practice a full range of specialties. As the area’s first acute care hospital, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound is committed to offering comfort and care to those seeking quality health services. For more information, go to www.texashealthflowermound.com.