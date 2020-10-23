Trick-or-treaters will food allergies will be looking for teal pumpkins

This Halloween, you can help kids with food allergies and/or diabetes have a fun trick-or-treating experience by offering non-food treats.

The Teal Pumpkin Project was created by a mom who didn’t want kids with food allergies to feel left out on Halloween. For children with food allergies, trick-or-treating can be problematic because many candies that are handed out contain major food allergens, such as milk, peanuts, tree nuts and wheat, according to a news release from Food Allergy Research & Education. One in 13 children in the U.S. has at least one food allergy.

FARE’s Teal Pumpkin Project promotes safety and inclusion for all trick-or-treaters by encouraging people to provide non-food treats on Halloween. A pumpkin painted teal, the color for food allergy awareness, signals that children will find a fun, non-food treat that anyone can enjoy. You can also print a free sign from FARE’s website and display it in front of your home.

Don’t forget to add your address to the participation map on the FARE website, so that those seeking non-food treats on Halloween night know where to go. You can also find ideas for non-food treats on the website.

Click here for more information from FARE’s website.