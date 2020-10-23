Hwy 121 to be closed this weekend

Some lane and ramp closures this weekend will affect drivers in the area of Hwy 121 and I-635, just south of Flower Mound.

As part of the ongoing DFW Connector project, multiple closures are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday:

Full closure of southbound Hwy 121 at Sandy Lake Road. Traffic will be detoured to the southbound Hwy 121 frontage road, Hwy 26, then Bass Pro Drive.

Closure of the two left lanes on northbound Hwy 121 at Bass Pro Drive.

Full ramp closure of the westbound I-635 off-ramp to Bass Pro Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Freeport Parkway.

Full ramp closure of the northbound Hwy 121 off-ramp to Bass Pro Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Freeport Parkway.

All closures will allow crews to conduct a traffic switch on the southbound Hwy 121 mainlanes, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. For more information, visit www.dfwconnector.com.