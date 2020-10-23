Hwy 121 to be closed this weekend

Some lane and ramp closures this weekend will affect drivers in the area of Hwy 121 and I-635, just south of Flower Mound.
As part of the ongoing DFW Connector project, multiple closures are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday:
- Full closure of southbound Hwy 121 at Sandy Lake Road. Traffic will be detoured to the southbound Hwy 121 frontage road, Hwy 26, then Bass Pro Drive.
- Closure of the two left lanes on northbound Hwy 121 at Bass Pro Drive.
- Full ramp closure of the westbound I-635 off-ramp to Bass Pro Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Freeport Parkway.
- Full ramp closure of the northbound Hwy 121 off-ramp to Bass Pro Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Freeport Parkway.
All closures will allow crews to conduct a traffic switch on the southbound Hwy 121 mainlanes, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. For more information, visit www.dfwconnector.com.