Lewisville company launches Financial Relief Monthly Giveaway

Regent Restoration, a leading fire and water damage restoration company based in Lewisville, recently launched the COVID-19 Financial Relief Monthly Giveaway to help students facing financial difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic. Starting at the beginning of each month, students, graduates and parents of students can apply to receive $250 in financial assistance from the company, according to a Regent Restoration news release. The company will select a random winner at the end of each month. The recipient can use these funds for whatever they need — whether it’s buying groceries or paying for textbooks.

The impact of the coronavirus has led to record-high unemployment claims, economic disruption and financial insecurity for millions of Texans, and Regent wants to offer a little help to get through it. “Being concerned about how you’re going to buy the essentials you need should be the last thing on your mind when you’re worried about your health or school or finances,” said Clifford Stratton, CEO of Regent Restoration. “It may not be much, but if we can help someone struggling to scrape by right now, we are eager to do what we can.

To apply for the Giveaway, simply visit Regent Restoration’s Giveaway page and fill out an application, no essays, GPA requirements or recommendation letters required. Other scholarships require students to fill out a lengthy application or write an essay explaining their circumstances, which can deter many students who already have their plates full with school and finding an income.