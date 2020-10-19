National Take Back Day offers safe option for prescription disposal

Southern Denton County residents — and people around the country — can safely dispose of their unused prescription drugs this weekend with the help of local police departments.

This Saturday, Oct. 24, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a nationwide effort by the DEA to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs, and the majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Local police departments — including Bartonville, Flower Mound and Roanoke — will be collecting unused prescription drugs and safely disposing of them.

Prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs, veterinary medications, vitamins, minerals and samples will be accepted. Oxygen tanks, inhalers, needles, thermometers and IV bags will not be accepted. Residents are encouraged to keep the drugs in their original containers and mark through personal information.

The following locations in southern Denton County will be collecting these unused drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 24, according to the DEA:

Bartonville Police Department, 1941 Jeter Road East

Flower Mound High School parking lot, 3411 Peters Colony Road

Flower Mound Police Department, 4150 Kirkpatrick Lane

Highland Village Police Department, 1000 Highland Village Road

Marcus High School parking lot, 5705 Morriss Road

Roanoke Police Department, 609 Dallas Drive

Click here for more information and additional take back locations. If you miss National Take Back Day, you can find an authorized year-round collector near you here.