Denton County Jail inmate dies of COVID-19

A Denton County Jail inmate, a man in his 50s, has died as a result of COVID-19, Denton County Public Health announced Monday.

“Today, we are reporting the death of an individual who was incarcerated at the Denton County Jail and had been under treatment at a hospital in connection with COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask that you keep this individual’s family in your thoughts and prayers. We have continued safety measures in the Denton County Jail which were implemented from the beginning of this pandemic. The health and safety of all our residents are of paramount importance.”

DCPH also announced 153 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 123 are active cases, as well as 107 newly recovered cases. There are now 2,438 active cases in the county — up from 1,507 on Sept. 23 — and 12,729 total recoveries. The countywide COVID-19 death toll is now at 118.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.