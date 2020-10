The Flower Mound Police Department searched for, and found, a suicidal person late Monday night near Timber Creek Elementary School.

The subject was on foot in the area of the 1800 block of Timber Creek Road, and a DPS helicopter and Lewisville PD K-9 assisted with the search, according to FMPD. The department tweeted at 10:17 p.m. that the subject was located, and police continue to investigate and remain in the area.

There is no threat to the public, according to FMPD. Check back for updates.