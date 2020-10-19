Flower Mound PD Open House going virtual

The annual Flower Mound Police Department Open House will be virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“While the FMPD wishes they were hanging out with you in person, the department is bringing its annual Open House to your computer screens,” the department said in a news release.

On Saturday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to noon, local families can visit the FMPD Facebook page for the Open House. Through a Facebook Live video, FMPD staff will take you through the department’s equipment, introduce you to K-9 Officer Ares, the SWAT team, Bicycle Unit and more.