Early voting turnout slows, still way ahead of 2016 pace

Early voting in Denton County got out to a hot start last week, but the weekend turnout didn’t keep that pace and was less than the same days in 2016.

From Tuesday through Friday, 134,846 votes were cast in Denton County. In the first four days of early voting in 2016, 75,452 votes were cast, according to the county.

18,409 votes were cast on Saturday and 9,631 on Sunday (the polls aren’t open as long on Sundays), compared to 20,506 on Day 5 of 2016 and 23,557 on Day 6 in 2016.

There are now 162,889 votes cast in the county, compared to 119,515 in the first six days of early voting in 2016, according to the county.

As early voting numbers are still far ahead of the 2016 pace, this year there’s also an extra week. Typically, there’s about two weeks of early voting in Texas, but this year, Gov. Greg Abbott extended the early voting period by one week because of the coronavirus pandemic. Early voting runs through Oct. 30. All locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day except for Sundays, when they will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the Denton County Elections Office.

There are many early voting locations in southern Denton County, including Argyle Town Hall, Corinth City Jail, Denton County Southwest Courthouse, Flower Mound Community Activity Center, Flower Mound Senior Center, Flower Mound Town Hall, Highland Village Municipal Complex, Justin Municipal Complex, Northwest ISD Administration Building, Lantana Community Event Center, Northlake Town Hall and Roanoke Public Library. Click here for the full list of early voting locations and their addresses.

Applications for a ballot by mail must be submitted by Oct. 23. Click here for more information.

