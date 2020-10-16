212 new Denton County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced Friday one Denton County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 117 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.

The death reported was a male in his 60s who lived in unincorporated southwest Denton County.

“As we report the loss of another community member’s life today, we ask that you keep his friends and family in your thoughts and prayers,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “As many have returned to regular activities, we urge you to continue practicing recommended safety precautions to reduce the chances of spreading or becoming exposed to COVID-19.”

DCPH also announced 212 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 174 are active cases. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 15,009 COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 117 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 12,565.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Blvd in Lewisville. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 AM.

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.

For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.