High School Football Scoreboard

Argyle 77, Carrollton Ranchview 7

The Eagles scored early and often on Friday night, as Argyle (7-0, 3-0) annihilated Carrollton Ranchview.

Tito Byce got things going for the Eagles early in the first quarter on a 7-yard run, and Braden Baker made it 14-0 on a 1-yard run.

CJ Rogers then hit Jasper Lott on an 18-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-0 Argyle and then connected with Hayden Stewart on a 25-yard touchdown pass.

With 2:25 to go in the first quarter, Rogers hit Cash Walker on a 36-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-0 at the end of one.

Less than two minutes into the second quarter, Rogers threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Cole Kirkpatrick and Knox Scoggins scored on a 4-yard run to make it 49-0 at the break.

Jett Copeland came in at quarterback in the second half, and threw touchdown passes to Ethan Gonzalez, Riley Page and Wayne Pritts to take a 70-7 lead with 6:14 to play in the third quarter.

Peyton Shoemake scored once more on a 1-yard run to close things out for the Eagles.

Coach Todd Rodgers was honored at halftime for earning his 200th career victory last week.

Argyle will hear to Terrell at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Midland Christian 55, Liberty Christian 21

Liberty Christian (0-4, 0-2) continued to struggle on Friday night, losing to Midland Christian in its second game in district by a score of 55-21.

Daniel Greek gave the Warriors an early lead on an 18-yard touchdown run in the first, but Midland Christian answered with five straight touchdowns to make it 34-7 at the half.

Tye Strickland broke a 22-yard run to score for Liberty to cut the deficit to 20 points, but Midland scored two touchdowns to make it 48-14 in the third.

Daniel Greek completed a 1-yard pass from Nathan Greek to make it 48-21 with 5:57 left to play in the fourth.

Liberty Christian will play Prestonwood Christian at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 in Plano.