C. Stroup: Crazy ‘Bout Dem Cowboys!

Here is yet another one of those important pieces of my life that the virus has messed with. This may not be all that meaningful to many but I do believe it’s significant to more than a few. We all need levity. We all need some amusement, a diversion. For me that would be football! Other sports, no doubt share the spotlight, but they aren’t my concern. I’ve probably told you some of this at another time but with the “19” playing havoc it tends to make me whine.

I’m here to tell you that it’s football that warms the cockles of my heart. As soon as the season’s over I begin to count the weeks before the preseason games begin. They tide me over until the “real” contests make their debut. What with the Corona Crisis this whole scenario has been thrown out of whack. Even a Hail Mary couldn’t bring it back.

I learned to live with the absence of the preseason games…what choice did I have? By the time regular season rolled around I was having serious withdrawal. So when the Cowboys lost their first game I thought, “Someone please put me out of my misery.” It was so depressing. And then a week later, which seemed like it was at least a month later, game two came into play. OMG it was a killer, a nail biter, an edge of your seater, a roller-coaster ride. The first quarter was loaded with Cowboy fumbles and mishaps of various flavors. The Falcons were literally running away with the ball and the game. Both my husband and I sat stunned, long-faced and listless in front of the big screen with nothing to say or cheer about.

Finally, ‘da Boys showed some signs of life and I was able to wave my scarf…let me explain. I have a Cowboys’ neck scarf, Christmas gift from several years ago. I’ve never worn it for that purpose but instead keep it neatly folded in a drawer. It resides there all year until I bring it out of retirement when football season rolls around. When the team does something worthwhile, I wave it frantically above my head whilst yelling loudly, “Go Boy’s!” In this game, there was a short lived spurt of a Cowboys’ comeback. I thought it might be a glimpse into an exciting and rewarding win. Instead it left my scarf lying limp and crumpled on the couch at the end. The only thing it was good for throughout most of the game was to serve as a nesting place where a curled up cat laid. The heart attack finish was worth the wait when the Boys finally managed to step up their gait.

As you can see I am admittedly a fierce fan with various Cowboy paraphernalia to prove it: of course, a T-shirt ~ and for those late evening matches PJ’s to snuggle in, a few coffee mugs, almost a dozen Christmas ornaments, a couple of throw pillows and a rug. I keep a game schedule on the coffee table and one on the fridge secured with a Cowboys’ magnet. Not in honor of but to spite the virus I sport a Cowboys’ face mask whenever I go out. Admittedly, mine is a paltry collection compared to some of my fellow devotees.’ But mine is also indicative of my sincere devotion!

Since this article is being written before any future games,

all I can do is hope that when there’s a fumble

the Cowboys “scarf” it up then I can, too!