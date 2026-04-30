Lake Dallas store offers vendors new place to go after Painted Tree closures

With the sudden closure of Painted Tree Boutiques across the nation, many vendors were left with no place to go.

Divine Leopard Collective in Lake Dallas is hoping to become that place for southern Denton County.

The new vendor spot will host its grand opening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Double Oak resident Ginger Brittain was one of 12 vendors that started Divine Leopard after Painted Tree in Highland Village closed abruptly on Tuesday, April 14.

“We are picking up the pieces and starting again on our own,” said Brittain.

According to Divine Leopard, guests will get the chance to sip on margaritas as they browse the 12 unique shops all under the same roof.

There will also be festive treats and giveaways in honor of the store’s grand opening.

For more information, visit the Divine Leopard Collective’s website or follow the store on Facebook.