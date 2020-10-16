Local, state medical experts urge people to get flu shots

As flu season begins amid the coronavirus pandemic, “it’s never been more important to get your flu shot,” according to the state health department.

The CDC recommends getting the flu vaccine in October to protect yourself from the flu.

“The best way to avoid getting the flu is to get the vaccine every year,” says Shawn Riley, MD, regional medical director at CareNow. “The sooner you can receive a flu shot, the better. It’s the best prevention method.”

Dr. Harvey Castro, Chief Executive Officer at Trusted Health Physicians, said people do not want to be infected with both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. There’s no COVID-19 vaccine yet, but the flu shot will only help your immune system defend itself from this year’s influenza strain.

“I’m a big proponent to get it this year over any other year,” Castro said. “And this year, if you’re not getting it for yourself, get it for others. By you getting it and helping prevent disease, you might be helping your neighbors, or grandparents, or strangers.”

Castro said that during this unprecedented flu season it’s important to get enough sleep, eat well and take your regular medications as instructed.

