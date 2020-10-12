Home
This year’s Dorothy Dash to have virtual, in-person options

Participants run in the annual Dorothy’s Dash 5K, photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Registration is now open for Flower Mound’s annual Dorothy’s Dash 5K and Kids K, and this year, participants will be able to choose whether to participate in-person or virtually.

The event honors former Town employee, Dorothy Walkup, who lost her battle with Multiple Sclerosis in 2004, and raises funds to combat the disease, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

This year’s event is scheduled for Nov. 14 at Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Lane. The Kid’s K will begin at 8 a.m. and the 5K run/walk will start at 8:30 a.m. Registration will remain open until Nov. 13. To register for either race and find additional information on sponsorship or vendor opportunities, please visit www.flower-mound.com/dorothysdash.

