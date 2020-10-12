This year’s Dorothy Dash to have virtual, in-person options

Registration is now open for Flower Mound’s annual Dorothy’s Dash 5K and Kids K, and this year, participants will be able to choose whether to participate in-person or virtually.

The event honors former Town employee, Dorothy Walkup, who lost her battle with Multiple Sclerosis in 2004, and raises funds to combat the disease, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

This year’s event is scheduled for Nov. 14 at Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Lane. The Kid’s K will begin at 8 a.m. and the 5K run/walk will start at 8:30 a.m. Registration will remain open until Nov. 13. To register for either race and find additional information on sponsorship or vendor opportunities, please visit www.flower-mound.com/dorothysdash.