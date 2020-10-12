Guyer varsity football game canceled

The Denton Guyer varsity football game scheduled for Friday with Southlake Carroll has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test on the Carroll team.

Carroll ISD announced Monday that it canceled the game because a Carroll student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19 and was last present at an athletic event on Thursday. The Guyer/Carroll game will not be rescheduled this season, and the game ruled a no-contest. Thursday’s freshman and junior varsity games against Guyer will be played as scheduled.

Shortly after the news broke, Guyer Coach Rodney Webb tweeted that his team is looking for an opponent to play on Friday, home or away.