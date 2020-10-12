Flower Mound among country’s fastest-growing cities, study says

Flower Mound was one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. over the last several years, according to a new study by WalletHub, a financial website that produces demographic studies.

To determine where the most rapid local economic growth occurred over a period of seven years, WalletHub compared 515 U.S. cities across 17 key metrics, from population growth to college-educated population growth to unemployment rate decrease, according to a WalletHub news release. Flower Mound ranked 32nd overall and 10th in terms of small-city growth.

Some other Denton County cities were also ranked in the top 200. Denton ranked 57th overall, Carrollton was 76th and Lewisville was 158th.

Many other North Texas cities outside Denton County ranked highly in the list. Frisco was 6th, McKinney 11th, Richardson 30th and Allen 31st.

Click here to view the full study results.