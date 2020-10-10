Police respond to man threatening self-harm

Police were called to the 700 block of Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound on Saturday afternoon to assist a man who was threatening to harm himself.

Flower Mound Police responded to a mutual aid call from the Lewisville Police Department at approximately 5:03 p.m. Saturday behind the Tom Thumb at Cross Timbers Road and Garden Ridge.

The family informed Lewisville Police he had contacted them by phone threatening suicide. Police also learned the subject was armed and alone.

Lewisville and Flower Mound officers located the man, set a perimeter, and began negotiations.

At approximately 8:41 p.m., the man peacefully surrendered to officers on the scene and was transported by Lewisville Police for evaluation.