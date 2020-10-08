Motorcyclist dies after Highland Village crash

A local man died this week from injuries he sustained in a crash in Highland Village, according to police.

Police responded to the accident at 6 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of FM 407 and Highland Village Road. The preliminary investigation indicates that an elderly man headed east on FM 407 in a Cadillac car was trying to turn left to head north on Highland Village Road when he turned in front of a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was headed west. The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man, struck the car and was thrown off the motorcycle. He died this week from injuries he sustained in the crash.

The victim has been identified as Ken Morgan, who served as a member of the Highland Village Police Department Auxiliary from 2003-18. The Auxiliary is a group of civilians volunteers that assists the police department in a variety of ways. Morgan served as Auxiliary Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain and Auxiliary Commander, according to the city.