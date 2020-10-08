Liberty volleyball team remains unbeaten

The Liberty Christian volleyball team is the top-ranked TAPPs program in the state according to MaxPreps.com, and coach Kim Grizzle said there is a simple reason why.

“We have a very mature roster, and they work hard and work well together,” Grizzle said.

Liberty Christian is 19-0, and looking at the kind of campaigns some of the Lady Warriors are having in 2020, it’s not hard to understand why.

Junior outside hitter Madison Morrow (Stetson, ULM, UAB, SFA and ASU for beach volleyball) had 138 kills out of 299 attempts (.321) as of Oct. 6.

“She is a six rotation player and is passing a 2.0,” Grizzle said. “She has 137 digs so far this season.”

Sophomore setter Reagan Fifer is running a 5-1, hitting a .289 on the season with 62 kills, 25 blocks (solo and block assists combined) and 389 assists.

Junior middle hitter Jadyn Fife is hitting .302 on the season with 106 kills out of 245 attempts and 20 blocks for Liberty.

Senior outside hitter Ella Barr is hitting .311 this year, with 63 kills out of 157 attempts and only 17 errors. Bar has 24 blocks so far.

And last but not least, senior libero Parker Ford has 122 digs on the season.

Liberty Christian reached area in 2018 and regionals in 2019, and Grizzle said the expectation for 2020 is two-fold.

“Our objective is always play our best,” Grizzle said. “We hope to improve upon our appearance again this year and be in the final four.”

Just like every other school and program in the state, the Lady Warriors are having to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak this season, and Grizzle said it has taken its toll.

“We are trying not to let COVID be a distraction, but it has an impact for sure,” Grizzle said. “We have had to cancel and reschedule several games. Nothing feels secure. We are doing our best to work in teams so that each team is independent and doesn’t have a ton of overlapping. We are encouraging our students to be smart about things that they are doing outside of the school day.”

With the top ranking in the state and such efforts as a victory in the Prince of Peace DFW Private School Volleyball Tournament (6-0), the sky appears to be the limit for what the Lady Warriors might accomplish this season.

“We believe that we just need to keep practicing hard and continue to work on the things that make us better,” Grizzle said. “We know our areas of strength and try to take advantage of those. We also try to take advantage of our opponents’ weaknesses. We are blessed to have an amazing group of senior players that lead the team well and put the team first.

“It is an amazing group of young ladies, and I am blessed to be part of what they are doing.”