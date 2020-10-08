VIDEO: Argyle Candidate Forum

The Cross Timbers Gazette hosted a virtual forum for Argyle Town Council and Argyle ISD candidates on October 8.

Three council seats are up for grabs in the Nov. 3 General Election and each has two candidates. In Place 1, Tom Irwin is challenging incumbent Bryan Livingston. In Place 3, Richard Spies is challenging incumbent Sherri Myers. Newcomers Rick Bradford and CB Standridge are running in Place 5. Standridge did not participate in the forum.

Argyle ISD candidates in contested races were invited to speak for three minutes each at the beginning of the forum.

