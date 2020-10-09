VIDEO: Flower Mound Candidate Forum

Flower Mound Town Council candidates participated in a televised forum on Wednesday night at Flower Mound Town Hall hosted by The Cross Timbers Gazette.

There are contested races in Places 2 and 5 on town council. In Place 2, David Johnson is challenging incumbent Sandeep Sharma. Ann Martin is challenging incumbent Claudio Forest in Place 5. Meet the candidates here.

Denton County Commissioner Precinct 3 candidates, incumbent Republican Bobbie Mitchell and Democrat Delia Parker-Mims, were invited to speak for three minutes each at the beginning of the forum.

Early voting begins Tuesday for the Nov. 3 General Election.