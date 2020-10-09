Early voting will begin Tuesday in Texas, with many locations open every day in southern Denton County until Oct. 30.

In July, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered that early voting for the general election in Texas begin nearly a week earlier than usual, a response to the coronavirus pandemic. But a number of prominent state Republicans — including state party Chair Allen West, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and several members of the Texas Legislature — challenged that timeframe, arguing that Abbott defied state election law, which dictates that early voting typically begins on the 17th day before an election — this year, Oct. 19.

But just this week, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that early voting can begin on Tuesday, as Abbott stipulated in the executive order.

In addition to being a highly contentious presidential election, this election includes all local races that were originally scheduled for May, but were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Voters will cast ballots for national, state, county and city races ahead of and on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Early voting begins Tuesday and runs through Oct. 30. All locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day except for Sundays, when they will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the Denton County Elections Office. There will be many locations in southern Denton County, including Argyle Town Hall, Corinth City Jail, Denton County Southwest Courthouse, Flower Mound Community Activity Center, Flower Mound Senior Center, Flower Mound Town Hall, Highland Village Municipal Complex, Justin Municipal Complex, Northwest ISD Administration Building, Lantana Community Center, Northlake Town Hall and Roanoke Public Library. Click here for the full list of early voting locations and their addresses.

Applications for a ballot by mail must be submitted by Oct. 23. Click here for more information.