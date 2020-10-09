Flower Mound sends staff to help Lake Jackson’s water testing

The town of Flower Mound sent two operators on Thursday to help a Houston-area city with water testing.

Last month, the city of Lake Jackson put a water boil notice into effect after officials found traces of a brain-eating amoeba in the water supply, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

The water boil notice was lifted earlier this week, but the city is still in the free chlorine conversion process, which uses chlorine to kill bacteria and remove ammonia in a treated water system. The Flower Mound crew will help the city with testing to ensure the water system is safe, according to the town.

