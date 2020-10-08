Argyle Intermediate School to close due to COVID-19

Argyle ISD is closing the Argyle Intermediate School campus for over a week to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

The campus currently has four active lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases — three employees and one student. There are also five additional employees and multiple students in quarantine, according to a letter from the district. Two previous positive employee cases have recovered and returned. Argyle ISD consulted with the district nurse coordinator, campus administration and the Superintendent in making the decision to close the AIS campus.

The campus will be closed Friday and all of next week, returning the week of Oct. 19. That day is a student holiday, but teachers will be on campus then and students will return to in-person learning on Oct. 20. Until then, all students and teachers will transition to virtual instruction.

While the campus is closed, the district will conduct additional deep-cleaning with electrostatic sprayers to disinfect all classrooms, offices, cafeteria, library and gymnasium, according to the district. Argyle ISD officials will continue to evaluate the situation as to whether extending the campus closure is needed.

AIS teachers will be in communication with all students and parents regarding next steps for virtual instruction and the expectations. All AIS teachers and staff will be working remotely.

If parents have a child with a positive case or known close contact, the district says it is extremely critical to notify the district to allow the campuses to assess the potential spread.