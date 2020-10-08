Mayoral candidate charged with 109 felonies related to voter fraud

A candidate for mayor of Carrollton was arrested this week on 109 felony counts related to voter fraud, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

A couple weeks ago, the Denton County Elections Office informed the sheriff’s office about possible fraudulent activities with absentee ballot applications, according to a DCSO news release. Absentee ballots had been requested to be sent to a Post Office Box in Lewisville, allegedly belonging to a nursing home facility. Investigators contacted Carrollton residents whose ballots had been requested, but the residents hasn’t made those requests.

Investigators learned that the PO Box had been obtained with a fictitious Texas Driver’s License and fictitious University of North Texas student ID. Investigators began surveilling the postal facility and installed an undercover officer at the facility. On Wednesday, a man picked up a box of the requested ballots from the facility and investigators followed him to a home in the 1600 block of Bennington Drive in Carrollton.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for the home and in the man’s bedroom, they found a box with the requested ballots, and several had been opened. They also found the fraudulent Driver’s License used to rent the PO Box, and they placed the suspect, Zul Mirza Mohamed under arrest and took him to Denton County Jail.

Mohamed, who is running for mayor of Carrollton, was charged with 25 counts of unlawful possession of a ballot without request of the voter — a second degree felony — and 84 counts of fraudulent use of mail ballot application, a third degree felony.