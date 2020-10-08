Counters installed along A-train Rail Trail

The Denton County Transportation Authority has installed four new automated pedestrian and bicycle counters along its 19-mile A-train Rail Trail, bringing the total number of counters to six.

The Rail Trail runs alongside the A-train tracks from Denton to Lewisville, near the I-35E corridor. The water-proof Eco-Counter Urban MULTI counters will capture the amount of traffic and usage in certain areas of DCTA’s rail trail, which is especially helpful now because trail usage across the country has surged during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the agency.

“The installation of these automated rail trail counters will allow us at DCTA to better understand bicycle and pedestrian transportation trends in Denton County and surrounding areas,” said Ann Boulden, DCTA Director of Capital Development. “Capturing this rail trail data is essential to help with our goals of improving air quality and providing mobility alternatives for the many communities we serve.”

DCTA will use the data received to provide better reporting of rail trail utilization to its board of directors, according to a DCTA news release. In addition, the data will help the agency best determine future rail trail amenities and safety enhancements such as signage, mile markers, lighting and benches.