Flower Mound to hold chalk art contest

The town of Flower Mound recently announced that registration is now open for the town’s fall chalk art contest, which will be one of the first town events since March.

In honor of November Arts Month, Chalk the Walk will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Heritage Park, 600 Spinks Road, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. All ages and levels of artists are able to participate.

To maintain current social distancing practices, artists will be spaced out and there will not be a community box of chalk for participants to use. Instead, the town will provide pre-filled bags of random colors to the first 75 people to register. If you are not one of the first 75 to register, you are encouraged to bring your own chalk. Masks and hand sanitizer will also be available, if needed, according to the town.

Prizes will be awarded based on different groups: 6 and under, 7-11 years old, 12-17 years old, 18 and over, and family. Additionally, awards will be given for most inspiring, most unique, best 3-D, and best fall-inspired masterpiece. Winners will be notified via email and arrangements will be made to pick up awards.

Register online here.