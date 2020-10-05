Flower Mound man arrested after punching man in viral video

A Flower Mound man has been arrested after he was recorded punching someone during a political confrontation in the parking lot of the Buc-ee’s in Denton.

On Saturday afternoon, police were called about the assault, and the victim told police that he and a friend saw supporters of President Donald Trump at Buc-ee’s, and an argument ensued. The confrontation escalated when one of the Trump supporters — later identified as 44-year-old Jason Lata — punched the victim in the face. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he had an injury around his eye and a broken tooth, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department.

A short video of the incident was posted to social media and went viral, being shared by accounts with large national and international followings. The video shows Lata threatening and yelling profanities in the victim’s face before punching him, knocking him to the ground.

On Saturday evening, the Denton Police Department put out a news release, asking the public for help identifying the suspect. By late that night, police identified Lata, obtained an arrest warrant and took him into custody. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury and bail was set at $15,000. Denton City Jail records show Monday that he is no longer in custody.