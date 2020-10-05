Flower Mound police identify home invasion suspects

The Flower Mound Police Department on Monday identified the two home invasion suspects from an incident on Sept. 13, one of whom was shot by the homeowner.

Twenty-nine-year-old Matthew Jester, of Copper Canyon, and 30-year-old Aerialle Rieff, of Denton, have been charged with burglary of a habitation and fraud use, and Rieff was also charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence and held on a parole violation, according to a FMPD news release.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, Jester and Rieff allegedly broke into a home in the 5400 block of Briar Lane, according to FMPD. The homeowner told Jester to leave several times and warned him, but Jester kept moving toward him, so the homeowner shot him once. The suspects left the home but were quickly found, and Jester was taken to the hospital for treatment. They are now both being held in Denton County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail for Jester and $30,000 for Rieff.

The homeowner has not been charged with any crime from this incident, which is still an active and ongoing investigation, according to FMPD.