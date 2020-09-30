Meet the Candidates: Argyle Place 5

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests, in addition to state and national elections.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this November.

In Argyle, three seats are expiring and each have two candidates. In Place 1, Tom Irwin is challenging Incumbent Bryan Livingston. In Place 3, Richard Spies is challenging Incumbent Sherri Myers. And in Place 5, newcomers Rick Bradford and CB Standridge are running.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with early voting Oct. 13-30. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Standridge did not respond to the questionnaire. Below is Bradford’s submission.

Place 5 (2-year-term)

Rick Bradford, 53

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: Argyle is growing quickly, as is our school district – which is geographically about twice the size of the Town. As our population grows, traffic and the demand for local amenities continue to grow as well. We must think beyond the Town limits when it comes to development and the infrastructure & roads needed to support it. I support a regional strategy that encourages commercial development along the I-35 corridor in collaboration with neighboring communities. I also believe we need more walkable, family oriented destinations and amenities in Town while remaining focused on preserving Argyle’s invaluable tree canopy. There also must be more open communication and coordination between the Town of Argyle & AISD.

Why are you the best candidate for this position:I’ve been actively involved with the Town ever since my family and I moved to Argyle over 10 years ago. I began attending Town meetings to stay in the loop and learn how it all works. In 2017, I volunteered for P&Z and was elected Vice-Chairman at my first meeting (and eventually

Chairman). I’ve learned a lot over the years, and I’ve championed efforts to preserve the Argyle urban forest and attain Tree City & Scenic City status. Argyle faces a constant challenge to balance smart growth with the need for a commercial tax base, and experience is critical at this juncture. We only have one chance to get it right, and I’m confident my experience and dedication to the citizens of Argyle make me the best candidate.

Facebook page: Rick Bradford for Argyle Town Council, Place 5

Website: https://voteforargyle.com/rick-bradford

Email: [email protected]