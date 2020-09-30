Flower Mound resident diagnosed with West Nile Virus

A Flower Mound resident is the fourth Denton County resident this year to be diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease.

Flower Mound Environmental Services will immediately increase surveillance and trapping operations in the approximate one-half square-mile radius surrounding the area, which was not specified in a town news release. In the event that mosquito samplings are found to be positive for West Nile virus, the town will schedule a mosquito spraying event in the approximate one-half square mile radius surrounding the area. Prior to any spraying event, the public within the affected area will be notified with community notification signs.

Denton County Public Health advises residents to take the following steps to minimize the risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as birdbaths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA approved repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Visit the DCPH West Nile Virus website at www.dentoncounty.com/WNV for additional information including mosquito maps, latest news and facts about WNV.