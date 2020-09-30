Flower Mound library to close for most of October

The Flower Mound Public Library will be closed through most of the month of October, but some services will still be available.

The library will be closed Oct. 9 through Nov. 1 for the final phase of construction of the expansion project, according to a news release from the town. Library staff will be moving materials to their final locations and setting up new service stations, as well as going through training on new building systems and features.

While the main section of the library will be closed, the south lobby will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and from 1 – 5 p.m. on Fridays. There, patrons can browse new items and a small selection of popular materials or use the book return, according to the town. Items on hold may be picked up in the Library Program Room during open hours, or at the pick-up window Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Friday from 1 – 4 p.m. Pick-up window patrons need to call the library at least 30 minutes prior to the desired pickup time. Items may be returned in the drive-thru book drop anytime.

Other services available during this time include wifi, which can be accessed from outside the building. A password is not required. There will be no seating available inside the building. Virtual programs will be held as scheduled. Phone and email assistance will be available during library hours: call 972-874-6200 or email [email protected].

To make book selection easier while browsing is limited, the library recently launched a new service called Your Next Read, which provides customized reading recommendations. This service is available to adults and teens, and caregivers may place requests for children under 12. Patrons can fill out a form in the library or on the library website with information about their reading preferences. A librarian will respond with a curated list of five recommendations and a personalized note explaining why each book was chosen. This service will continue to be available after the library reopens, according to the town.

The newly remodeled and expanded Library will return to normal operating hours on Nov. 2. Due to COVID-19, a reopening event will not be held. However, in conjunction with the Library’s 35th anniversary in November, information on “35 Ways to Celebrate the Flower Mound Public Library” will be released shortly, with information about new services, building features, virtual events, and activities that families and individuals can do at their convenience.