Community coming to aid of hospitalized HVPD sergeant

An online fundraiser has been set up for a Highland Village Police sergeant who was recently hospitalized, and the community is helping out with meals and donations.

Sgt. Dennis Oliver was hospitalized last week with pneumonia, and while in the hospital, he suffered a stroke and is intubated due to those complications, according to the Highland Village Police Department. Oliver has been with the HVPD since 2003, and the department has organized the GoFundMe to assist his family.

“If you’ve ever met him, you will never forget him!” said Highland Village Police Chief Doug Reim on the GoFundMe page. “His smile, his kindness, his desire to always go to the extra effort to serve! For starters–I know that PRAYERS will be greatly appreciated by Toni and the family! Thank you for your support!”

Click here for the Caring Bridge webpage for Oliver, which has direct links to the GoFundMe, Meal Train, Amazon Wish List and more ways to help. Updates on Oliver’s condition will be posted on the GoFundMe page.