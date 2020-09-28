Texas Motor Speedway to serve as Election Day polling site

The Lone Star Tower Condominium Clubhouse at Texas Motor Speedway will serve as a polling site on Election Day.

Voters who live in Precinct 4048, including far north Fort Worth and part of southern Denton County, will head to the polls at the clubhouse, 3565 Lone Star Circle, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

“In anticipation of a very high voter turnout for the presidential election, we have been working for months to acquire polling sites throughout the county,” said Frank Phillips, Denton County elections administrator. “We can always rely on TMS to come through for Denton County residents; earlier this year they hosted many graduation ceremonies for high school graduates who could not hold traditional ceremonies due to COVID-19, and now they are helping Denton County Elections in what promises to be a historic election.”

Local, state and CDC guidelines will be followed to ensure a safe, sanitized and socially distanced voting experience, according to a news release from the speedway.