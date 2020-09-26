Parker: Building a stronger Texas through helping one another

During the course of the past six months, we have faced some of the biggest challenges in our history. As we entered 2020, Texas continued to steadily build upon the past two decades of being one of the strongest economic engines not just in the nation, but in the world. During my time of serving you in the Texas House, I have felt blessed to help champion major policy issues that have played a significant role in the building of a stronger Texas through the voices and engagement of the hard working people of House District 63.

Texas has thrived as the leading state for job creation and being wide-open for businesses to relocate or build to escape the stranglehold of excessive regulation found in so many other states. Texas has successfully found ways to instead create opportunities for a brighter future.

Texas isn’t a perfect state and we have faced many significant challenges, but the relentless determination and grit of the nearly 30 million people who call our great state home continues to drive the spirit of freedom and will guide us back to a pre-pandemic land of opportunity.

My focus remains grounded in getting Texans safely back to work and school, helping businesses thrive, and finding ways to protect the well-being of our most vulnerable to the strongest of citizens. Thankfully, our state is seeing unemployment numbers decline and there are signs of positive economic recovery trends that will help position Texas to regain its prosperity. We are now -also watching the bustling of schools re-opening to further ignite the hopes, dreams, and futures of our children. However, there is much to be done to get back to our Texas way of life, and I remain committed to working tirelessly with the citizens and businesses of our cherished state to ensure that the pieces are put back together for the betterment of all Texans.

While we face great challenges nationally on many fronts, I believe we have much more that unites us than divides us as Americans. The proof is seen every day, even during the toughest days during the past six months, and it is a direct reflection of the greatness of Texas and Denton County and the resolve of our families, friends, neighbors, and communities that are first and foremost, taking care of one another.

Over the past several months, the lighthouse of our communities has been our nonprofits and the people who have rolled up their sleeves to be a part of the solution. I have seen people reaching out to feed first responders, frontline medical workers, long-term care facility caregivers, and gathering supplies upon hearing of families in crisis. Our food pantries have been filled by people who recognize that hunger is happening on their own street and businesses that are serving as collection sites to distribute much needed items despite their own hardships. And there are so many others working relentlessly to address growing needs that have come as a result of the current crisis.

Some of the most glorious examples of the power of mobilization for the greater good can be found by watching Mission Moms, recently recognized by Denton County for organizing efforts to receive food donations. Examples can also be seen with the generous contributions and willingness of volunteers to serve those in need through organizations like Christian Community Action and the Denton County Master Gardener Association who has donated thousands of pounds of fresh produce. It’s also seeing local businesses opening up their doors to help our neighbors in need. Your area school leaders have spent the summer orchestrating buses to go into the communities to make sure students were fed while schools were closed. It has been uplifting seeing students helping fellow students by spending their Saturday mornings filling bags with generous amounts of grocery donations. In addition to sending out food, these volunteers have been gathering backpacks, school supplies and most importantly, hope. By putting aside our fears and frustrations, we are not only tending to the needs of others, but serving as a reflection of goodness in the eyes of our most important indicators of our future success – and that is the children who are witnessing these acts of kindness and generosity.

What a powerful message to see not only the compassion of others but also how we can make a real difference in the lives of our fellow citizens.

Together, much can be accomplished – it is what has made Denton County so strong and Texas the state we are so blessed to call home.

It is an honor to serve you in the Texas House of Representatives and I hope you know my door is always open to hear what is on your mind or be of assistance in any way. Please never hesitate to contact me at 972.724.8477 or email [email protected]. You can also find me on Facebook and Twitter @tparker63.