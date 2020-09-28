Argyle decreases property tax in new budget

Last week, the Argyle Town Council approved its fiscal year 2021 budget, which decreases the town’s property tax rate.

The tax rate is reduced from $0.397500 to $0.378193 per $100 of valuation, which will save the average Argyle homeowner $86, according to a news release from the town. This marks the first change in the town’s property tax rate since the $0.397500 rate was adopted in 2010.