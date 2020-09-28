Registration now open for Flower Mound Veterans Day Relay Run

The town of Flower Mound is looking for relay participants to run in the annual Veterans Day Relay Run.

The annual event is set for Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Participants will run approximately one- to two-mile sections of a pre-determined route which traverses around Flower Mound while carrying the American flag to commemorate America’s veterans and their service. The course will start and end at the Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road, according to a news release from the town.

Relay runners must be registered by 5 p.m. on Oct. 16, and can do so by completing an online form at www.flower-mound.com/relay. Priority will be given to veterans, those currently serving in the military and Flower Mound residents.