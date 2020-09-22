From the Firehouse – September 2020

By Mac Hohenberger, Fire Chief, ESD #1

As we prepare to enter the autumn months in Texas, the Argyle Fire District would like to remind our community that spring is not the only season that can trigger severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

The months of October and November are also known as our “second tornado season.” During this time, our geographic location experiences strong fronts and upper-air systems that collide with our warm, moist air and have the ability to produce unstable weather conditions.

Moreover, as a Gulf Coast state, hurricane season peaks for our region between August and October and also contributes to the severe weather that we experience during this time of the year. Specifically, up to 52% of September’s tornado outbreaks are due to tropical storms and hurricanes making landfall.

In addition to responding to 207 emergency calls in the month of July, the Argyle Fire District closely monitors weather for our community through the National Weather Service and has the ability to communicate mass notification services via phone, text, e-mail, and TTY services for urgent and emergency needs through Everbridge. All towns and areas within the Argyle Fire District including Argyle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Draper, Lantana, Northlake, as well as unincorporated parts of Denton County are able to utilize this notification service.

I encourage you to register to receive notifications through our Everbridge system by visiting our website at ArgyleFire.com or by calling the Argyle Fire District Administration office at 940-464-7102.

For questions or to learn more about our emergency notifications, please feel free to send me an email at [email protected].