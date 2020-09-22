2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Denton County

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced on Tuesday two additional Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 109 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The deaths reported include:

A female in her 70s who was a resident of Mayberry Gardens in Denton

A male in his 50s who was a resident of unincorporated northwest Denton County

“Let’s join together with thoughts and prayers for these two community members who’ve passed away due to COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask for your continued commitment to staying Denton County strong by wearing masks, physically distancing, and following other public health recommendations. Together, we can continue to fight COVID-19 in our county.”

DCPH also announced 95 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 64 are active cases. DCPH also reported 104 newly recovered cases. The current COVID-19 active case count is 1,508, out of an estimated Denton County population of 887,207.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, September 25, at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members are those who are residents of Denton County who pre-register and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 AM. To pre-register, call DCPH at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, please visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.