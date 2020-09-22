Meet the Candidates: Flower Mound Place 2

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests, in addition to state and national elections.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this November.

In Flower Mound, there are contested races in Places 2 and 5 on Town Council. In Place 2, David Johnson is challenging Incumbent Sandeep Sharma.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with early voting Oct. 13-30. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The candidates for Flower Mound Place 2 are listed in alphabetic order below.

Place 2 (3-year-term)

David Johnson, 57

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: The biggest issue is lack of strategic vision on our current Council and their toxic, condescending attitude toward Town staff. Our Council has poor decisions with development projects, the Town’s budgeting process and capital improvement projects.Their decision last year to delay construction of the Denton Creek bridge in Canyon Falls means the Town lost ground with economic development opportunities along I-35W. Their vote against landscape improvements that would have connected our town trail and enhanced an entrance into Flower Mound. Council delayed needed intersection improvements that would improve safety and traffic flow. My years of community involvement will bring civility and strategic, independent thought to Town Council.

Why are you the best candidate for this position: My many years of community involvement provides me personal insight into the concerns of Flower Mound residents. My relationships in area organizations give me exposure to issues around us that impact the Town of Flower Mound and its residents. My broad-based knowledge from years on Planning & Zoning allows me to understand the delicate issues that can come up in development projects. It gives me the discernment to look for solutions and compromise, when possible. I will ask the tough questions and keep a seat at the table. In addition, my time on P&Z has helped me get to know Town staff and will lessen my learning curve in my new Council position.

Facebook page: Johnson for Flower Mound Town Council

Website: None listed

Email: [email protected]

Sandeep Sharma, 53 (i)

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: High quality of life is a very important vision for Flower Mound residents. Flower Mound has a wonderful Master Plan and an enviable SMARTGrowth Program. The residential and commercial developments need to follow that for balanced responsible growth. Town doesn’t need any more high-density residential development, which is creating higher traffic that always moves in one direction. Town needs right type of commercial projects that will bring people into the Town during the day and help sustain the retail establishments, which in turn will help increase the sales tax revenue. We also need to continue to enhance open spaces, and preserve tree canopy, which can be funded by stopping waiving of land dedication and development fees.

Why are you the best candidate for this position:During my current term, I continued to be the voice of people of Flower Mound, listening, engaging with residents, and delivering on my promises. One of my major achievements was to push for and vote for reduction in property tax rate. I also voted for residential homestead tax exemption. I am proud to say that I helped reduce the expenditures by more than a $1 million during the 2019-2020 budget exercise, and still keeping it under control for 2020-2021. I have been very vocal in my opposition to Lakeside TIRZ. Hence, we were able to successfully remove the TIRZ discussion from the table. I have consistently led the discussions and voted to comply with our Master Plan Amendment, and to preserve our tree canopy.

Facebook page: Mayor Pro Tem Sandeep Sharma, Town of Flower Mound

Website: https://engageourtown.org/

Email: [email protected]