Meet the Candidates: Copper Canyon Place 5

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests, in addition to state and national elections.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this November.

In Copper Canyon, Place 1 Incumbent Steve Hill and Place 3 Candidate Rudy Castillo are unopposed. In Place 5, Jeff Mayer is challenging Incumbent Bill Castleman.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with early voting Oct. 13-30. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The candidates for Copper Canyon Place 5 are listed in alphabetic order below.

Place 5 (2-year-term)

Bill Castleman, 77 (i)

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: Infrastructure: maintenance and solving issues that concern every citizen. Flooding, roads, water are three of our most important issues right now.

Why are you the best candidate for this position: Having lived in Copper Canyon for 37 years and served on the P&Z helping coordinate the first town’s Master Plan as well as serving on the Town Council for over 3 years, I am very aware of our important issues and how best to implement a planned strategy for future growth. Our infrastructure needs continual improvement as well assuring we have the money to keep it up to date. Balancing both the budget and future needs of the town must be our first concern. Being the Town’s’ Emergency Management Coordinator, I am taking steps to make sure the future emergency needs of Copper Canyon are addressed and that our citizens are comfortable with the decisions of our first responders.

Facebook page: None listed

Website: None listed

Email: [email protected]

Jeff Mayer, 64

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: I think the largest issue is making sure the people of Copper Canyon are listened to by the towns elected leadership. Last year we had tremendous town participation by residents and in my view those voices were not heard by the council. Government leaders should be responsive to the people who elected them. We may not be able to do that at a national level but we should be able to do this at our local level.

Why are you the best candidate for this position: I moved my family to Copper Canyon in 1985, 35 years ago, I found an area that was rural in atmosphere giving space for my family to grow, yet close to my work out of DFW. I always knew the city would expand towards Copper Canyon, after all who doesn’t want to live in Texas. The town has a well established policy of acreage and ranches for living. I will work to maintain that lifestyle if I am elected. We have a unique opportunity here in Copper Canyon to keep our rural setting while now, after all these years, having the conveniences of the city just a few minutes drive away.

Facebook page: None listed

Website: None listed

Email: [email protected]