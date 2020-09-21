Meet the Candidates: Argyle ISD Place 2

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests, in addition to state and national elections.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this November.

In Argyle ISD, there are contested races in Places 1 and 2 on the school board, while Place 3 incumbent Sam Slaton is running unopposed. In Place 2, Chad Gibson is challenging John Bitter.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with early voting Oct. 13-30. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The candidates for AISD Place 2 are listed in alphabetic order below.

Place 2 (3-year-term)

John Bitter, 49 (i)

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: The biggest challenge short term is ensuring each of our students receive they same high quality education we are known for during this pandemic, while maintaining the safety of teachers and students. Long term, our biggest challenge is adapting to the rapid growth of our district. Maintaining our culture and high level of performance.

Why are you the best candidate for this position: Six years of serving on the board has given me a strong understanding of both how the district operates and the challenges the district faces. There is a definite learning curve to get up to speed on school operations, budgets, curriculum and personnel. Also, as I have had my own children go through each of our schools from Hilltop to High school, I have first hand experience of each campus.

Facebook page: None listed

Website: None listed

Email: [email protected]

Chad Gibson, 35

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: Growth! There are 5,000 lots approved for development in Argyle ISD. Our student population is expected to increase by 142%, graduating classes will triple in size, and we will be a 6a district by 2030. We have $46k in debt per student, and if we are not diligent, this could become a mess very quickly. We have a unique financial challenge in Argyle ISD, as the lack of commercial tax revenue makes servicing existing debt and underwriting new debt extremely difficult. I will promote an integrated partnership between the district and Town of Argyle. We must be YEARS ahead of the growth in terms of land acquisition, infrastructure, and smart commercial development to support the demand for much needed tax revenue.

Why are you the best candidate for this position: My background in education and finance has given me a unique skill set that can be put to use for the betterment of students in Argyle ISD. I taught public school for 7 years, and have been a financial advisor with Edward Jones since 2016. I am the ONLY candidate or board member that has looked through the lenses of a classroom teacher, administrator (as a principal intern), parent, tax payer, business owner, and financial professional. My wife, Andrea, and I have three young kids and will have kids in the district for the next 17 years (longer than anyone on the board currently). We need competent people with the above combination of experience to guide our district through what could be a very challenging time.

Facebook page: Chad Gibson for Argyle ISD School Board

Website: None listed

Email: [email protected]